American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Cowen

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of American Well from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of AMWL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,333. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50. American Well has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Well will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 50,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $1,321,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,950,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,052,252.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock worth $56,451,353 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth $190,772,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in American Well by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 401,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 194,964 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Well in the third quarter worth $1,186,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in American Well by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 102,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

