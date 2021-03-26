Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) PT Raised to $3.25

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 100.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TNEYF. Desjardins upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.53.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

TNEYF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.62. 14,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,895. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.94.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.