First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This is an increase from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $17.94 on Friday. First United has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $125.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, Director Patricia Milon bought 2,100 shares of First United stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,415.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,535 shares of company stock valued at $49,344. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

