Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Cowen boosted their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.09.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.19. 56,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,302,553. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $281,420.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,388,415 shares of company stock worth $283,822,915. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

