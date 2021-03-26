Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.11 on Friday, hitting $129.39. 184,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,896,807. The company has a market capitalization of $146.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.80. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

