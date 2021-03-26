Select Equity Group L.P. Takes Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CEVA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in CEVA during the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CEVA by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 28,296 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

In related news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $2,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $2,072,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CEVA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,940. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,206.00, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day moving average is $48.42. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

