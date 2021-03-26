Select Equity Group L.P. Makes New $20.08 Million Investment in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX)

Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,939,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,077,000. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 2.81% of Churchill Capital Corp II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,536,000. AREX Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter worth about $9,667,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter worth about $3,367,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II by 137.4% in the third quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 819,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 352,524 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCX remained flat at $$9.99 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,772. Churchill Capital Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Churchill Capital Corp II in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Churchill Capital Corp II Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

