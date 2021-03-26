Select Equity Group L.P. Increases Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 643,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after buying an additional 269,727 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 6.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 68.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 31,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUM stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

