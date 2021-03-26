Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $67.00. Approximately 1,011,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 10,605,942 shares.The stock last traded at $48.37 and had previously closed at $57.75.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie downgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Discovery from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.10.

In other Discovery news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at $27,546,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Discovery by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

