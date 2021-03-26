Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,913,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 38,824 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,088 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.82. 5,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,115. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.93. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $240,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 640 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $29,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $33,507.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,970 shares of company stock worth $11,676,252 over the last 90 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

