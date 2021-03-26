Peabody Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 5,335 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the typical volume of 2,319 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of BTU stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.95. 35,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,043,699. The company has a market capitalization of $289.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.68. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.05). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The company had revenue of $737.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.12) earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $35,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,306.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,380 shares of company stock valued at $66,579. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Peabody Energy by 236.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,416 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

