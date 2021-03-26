Digital Gold Price Hits $52.89 on Top Exchanges (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for $52.89 or 0.00098743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $715,556.56 and $305,955.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00059600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.67 or 0.00201014 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00052752 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.73 or 0.00787371 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00076574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00027094 BTC.

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

