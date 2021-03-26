LMR Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,203,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,859,000 after buying an additional 237,236 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after buying an additional 336,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $286.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,434. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.16 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The stock has a market cap of $104.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.37 and its 200 day moving average is $250.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

