Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Buys 215,305 Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 312.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,305 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Electromed were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Electromed by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Electromed by 337.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELMD stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,936. Electromed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $93.09 million, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Electromed had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. Research analysts expect that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a report on Thursday.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

