Titan Coin Hits One Day Volume of $225.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $225.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005500 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00015101 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000147 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TTNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.