PIXEL Market Capitalization Tops $77.42 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $77.42 million and $36.51 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,561.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.33 or 0.00926642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.93 or 0.00373269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00060526 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001338 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

