Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $693,000 Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 244.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Masco by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $88,099.20. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

NYSE MAS traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $59.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average is $55.50. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

