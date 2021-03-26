One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%.

One Stop Systems stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. 13,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,227. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $109.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.29 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98.

In other news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $132,040.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,200 shares in the company, valued at $966,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $151,729.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,953 shares in the company, valued at $841,431.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

OSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Stop Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

