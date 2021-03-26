LMR Partners LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,637 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.24. 102,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,424,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.