9,516 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,406,000 after purchasing an additional 101,926 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 884,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 529,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,712,000 after acquiring an additional 63,930 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 191,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.20.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $320.04. The stock had a trading volume of 974 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,582. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.71 and a 12-month high of $363.64. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

