Brokerages Expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to announce $96.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.80 million to $119.10 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $68.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $457.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $438.40 million to $476.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $680.26 million, with estimates ranging from $536.00 million to $855.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PTC Therapeutics.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on PTCT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 285,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $17,640,229.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,966.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $28,821.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 330,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,647,326. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 130,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,828,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter.

PTCT traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.72. 2,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,030. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.90.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.