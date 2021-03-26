LMR Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $6,624,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $7,695,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,059,000.

OTCMKTS:CTAQU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 23,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,821. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.50. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $11.15.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

