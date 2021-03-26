First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Purchases 196 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $829,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.20.

Shares of LHX opened at $198.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.47 and a 200 day moving average of $183.97. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $209.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

