LMR Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000.

OTCMKTS:ARBGU traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,563. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

