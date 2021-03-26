Neo Ivy Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $253,220,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Uber Technologies by 465.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 300,552 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 247,363 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,712,502 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $699,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,821 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $14,207,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,513 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.28.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.83. 74,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,012,379. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

