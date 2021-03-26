Baker BROS. Advisors LP Has $991,000 Holdings in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,652 shares during the quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s holdings in Evofem Biosciences were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.07.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 62,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,946. The company has a market capitalization of $150.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.87.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

