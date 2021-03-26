Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Purchased by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 126,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 185.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$100.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,325. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $93.74 and a 12 month high of $113.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

