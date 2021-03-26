The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Acquired by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259,955 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,177,000 after purchasing an additional 248,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 91,855 shares in the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $11,685,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,765,000 after purchasing an additional 55,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG stock traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.62. 2,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $97.96 and a one year high of $250.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,091.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256 in the last three months. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

