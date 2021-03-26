Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 147 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 329,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $96.64. 12,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,984. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $104.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.87.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.