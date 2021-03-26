Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Invests $445,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,104,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in American Water Works by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after buying an additional 251,600 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $33,566,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in American Water Works by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after buying an additional 203,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in American Water Works by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,376,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,324,000 after buying an additional 188,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.64. 4,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,843. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.71.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

