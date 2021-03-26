LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of DICK’S Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,162,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,362 shares of company stock valued at $11,888,467. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

NYSE DKS traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,259. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $81.12.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

