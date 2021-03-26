Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Truist Securities

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WGO. Wedbush increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.87.

Shares of WGO stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $74.58. 1,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average of $61.04. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

In related news, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 15,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,022,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,661.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,299 shares of company stock valued at $17,516,109 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

