Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $354,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,410 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of HP by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HP stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.52. The stock had a trading volume of 37,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,562,126. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

