KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) EVP Daniel R. Conway Sells 1,028 Shares

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) EVP Daniel R. Conway sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $12,932.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.39. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,773. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $228.35 million, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.81. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. On average, research analysts predict that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KVH Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,243,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 56,406 shares in the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 691.5% during the 4th quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 590,871 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 154.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

