Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 227 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,014,000 after acquiring an additional 426,124 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $112,609,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,148,000 after acquiring an additional 281,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,273,000 after acquiring an additional 237,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 486.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 127,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,454,000 after acquiring an additional 105,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $495.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $136.63 and a fifty-two week high of $577.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $519.27 and a 200 day moving average of $383.46.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.69.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

