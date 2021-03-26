Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Shares Purchased by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE CMD opened at $79.19 on Friday. Cantel Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $89.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 94.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.
Several research firms have weighed in on CMD. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.
Cantel Medical Profile
Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.
See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD).
Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.