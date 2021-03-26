Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Shares Purchased by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMD opened at $79.19 on Friday. Cantel Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $89.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 94.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.29. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Cantel Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMD. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

