Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 683.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on J shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.17. 2,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.06. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.17 and a twelve month high of $127.43.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.