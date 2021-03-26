Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 175.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STE. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,483,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,265,000 after purchasing an additional 188,412 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 604,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,476,000 after purchasing an additional 156,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,457,251,000 after purchasing an additional 142,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,972,000 after purchasing an additional 140,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.18. 1,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,610. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $119.00 and a 52-week high of $203.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.