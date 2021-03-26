Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 175.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STERIS stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $191.18. 1,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.86. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $119.00 and a 1-year high of $203.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Several research firms have commented on STE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

