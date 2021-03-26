Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 63,152 Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 63,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $42,968.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares in the company, valued at $17,717,632.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,253 shares of company stock valued at $13,230,227. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPWK. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

UPWK traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,931. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.88 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.46.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.