Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,957 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142,130 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after buying an additional 3,523,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,816,000 after buying an additional 2,966,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.70. 122,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,500,918. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of -47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

