Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,708,000 after purchasing an additional 526,921 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,686,000 after acquiring an additional 243,448 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,008,000 after acquiring an additional 91,707 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,387,000 after acquiring an additional 74,897 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLED traded up $5.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.44. 1,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,971. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $117.88 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 101.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.72.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.13.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

