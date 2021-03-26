HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Gap Up to $44.21

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.21, but opened at $46.46. HomeStreet shares last traded at $46.12, with a volume of 306 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HMST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $990.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average is $35.14.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. Analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $536,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,530.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh acquired 1,725 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,669.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,746 shares of company stock worth $1,028,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in HomeStreet by 19.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the third quarter worth $1,732,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in HomeStreet by 51.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 71,142 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in HomeStreet by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

