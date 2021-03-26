Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Gap Up to $86.39

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $86.39, but opened at $91.19. Dillard’s shares last traded at $90.01, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.70.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 14.39%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Caption Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

