Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Up to $42.15

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.15, but opened at $46.15. Genesco shares last traded at $45.53, with a volume of 101 shares.

GCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CL King upped their target price on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Get Genesco alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $705.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.14.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,277 shares in the company, valued at $558,944.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Genesco during the third quarter worth about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.