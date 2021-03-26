Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Shares Gap Up to $3.14

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.14, but opened at $3.28. Sierra Metals shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 1,631 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMTS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $527.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTS. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Cooperman Leon G raised its holdings in Sierra Metals by 254.9% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 802,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 576,583 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.