Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.05

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 9439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.52.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $30,273,210.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 83,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

