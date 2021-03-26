Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.73

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$16.73 and last traded at C$16.62, with a volume of 4102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HRX shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.67.

The company has a market capitalization of C$606.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.18.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

