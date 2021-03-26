IOST (IOST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $262.34 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $785.87 million and approximately $262.34 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One IOST token can currently be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00023470 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00049416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.77 or 0.00660231 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00026026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00064515 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official website is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

