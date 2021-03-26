Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $82,603,000 after purchasing an additional 68,407 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 918,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after buying an additional 235,288 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 306,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,249,000 after buying an additional 24,255 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW opened at $185.88 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.08 and a 12-month high of $186.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.06.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.